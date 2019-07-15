Tyler C.'s Fantasy Suite Speech Just Made Him a Bachelorette Frontrunner

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Jul. 15, 2019 5:56 PM

Tyler C, Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette

That's it. Show's over. Tyler C. has officially stolen the hearts of every Bachelorette viewer.

On the highly-anticipated fantasy suite(s) episode, The Bachelorette is definitely vibing with the remaining contestants. As Hannah put it during her date with Tyler C.: "I'm 1000 percent sure that physical intimacy with Tyler is not an issue." 

However, their intense, and we mean intense, sexual chemistry also begs the question of how their relationship would do in the real world. "I feel nervous and scared about just how far our physical connection can go when our emotional communication needs to catch up sometimes," the 24-year-old explains. 

In other words, Hannah is putting the "hanky-panky" on hold until she can confront the issue at hand. And she takes no time in getting down to the nitty gritty. 

After getting oiled up during a couple's massage and engaging in some major PDA, the bachelorette tells Tyler C., "There is a concern for me, about our physical relationship." Dun dun dun!

Bachelorette Hannah Brown Had Sex In a Windmill--Twice!

"It's a huge part of our relationship. I just am so captivated by being around you and kissing you, I just want that. I do," Hannah explains to a starstruck Tyler C. But then she adds, "It has to be more. I don't want to go into the fantasy suite and have sex because I don't feel like that's what our relationship needs."

Hannah says that she wants to instead focus on their "emotional connection," to which he comes back with the perfect response. "The fantasy suite has the connotation of sex,but for me it's way more," the contestant emotionally states. "I would never press you or pressure you at all." Swoon!

Tyler C, Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette

ABC

He then confesses his love to the bachelorette and seals the deal on his invite to the fantasy suite—or should we say boat? 

When the next morning rolls around, Hannah inadvertently reveals that they didn't have sex, despite her desire to do so. "You did not allow it to go further and there's a time for that, and it's probably the hottest thing. It probably made me want to do more," she giggles. 

Then, in a confessional, Hannah reveals that the model would always stop their smooches before things could go too far. She even says that he is "the most respectful man i've ever been with. Ever."

