How Kylie Jenner Is Expanding Her Circle After Cutting Ties With Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner runs with a fabulous and fashionable circle of people.

While fans are used to seeing the E! star interact with her immediate family on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, a recent trip to Turks & Caicos showcased another group of friends.

Over the course of several days, close gal pals including Sofia Richie, Yris Palmer, Stassi Karanikolaou, Draya Michele, Tiffany Sorya and Victoria Villarroel celebrated the launch of the Kylie Skin collection. And based on photos, it's safe to say this group grew even closer.

"Kylie has always had girlfriends in her life, but now that Jordyn Woods is out of the picture, she has gotten closer with some of her other friends," a source shared with E! News. "They have always been a part of her life, but she is spending more time with them now and in a bigger group."

According to our insider, Kylie is "having a lot of fun" as she works on her businesses, raises baby Stormi Webster and makes time for girl time.