Making the Band Is Coming Back to MTV

Prepare for the return of Making the Band.

Sean "Diddy" Combs and MTV are reviving the classic reality competition show that put together bands like O-Town and Danity Kane.

"MTV and I are back together again!! Making the Band is coming back bigger, bolder and more cutting edge," Combs said in a statement. "MTB on MTV was the pioneer of reality TV. We're going to bring that supernatural energy back to the format and bring the world its next global superstars."

Combs also posted a video on Twitter about how he made the decision, thanking Wale and Seth Rogen for bringing up and supporting the idea online back in April.