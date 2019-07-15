Beyoncé and Jay-Z Go Glam for The Lion King After-Party: All the Details

After attending The Lion King premiere in London on Sunday, Beyoncé and Jay-Z celebrated with an after-party at Harry's Bar.

According to an insider, Bey and Jay arrived at the party around 11:00 p.m. and stayed until about 4:00 a.m. The source said the Grammy winner "spent the whole night listening to her songs being played and sang some new material."

"It was a great mood throughout the night," a second insider said. "We heard Beyoncé singing a few songs inside and lots of laughter from within."

Beyoncé stuck with the gold color palette she had worn earlier in the evening but changed out of her Cong Tri gown and into a stunning silky number. She accessorized her look with a gold Dion Lee trench coat and a pair of sunglasses. Meanwhile, her hubby opted for a classic black tux.

The first insider said Harry's Bar was completely "shut down" for the party. Beyoncé's co-star, Seth Rogen, and his wife, Lauren Miller, also attended the soirée; however, the source said the party was a "small gathering" and that there weren't a lot of celebrities.