Bachelorette's Peter Weber Slammed By Ex: "He Absolutely Betrayed Me"

As Bachelorette fans prepare for Monday night's Fantasy Suite episode, new allegations have emerged about frontrunner Peter Weber.

The pilot, who has made it to the final four contestants on Hannah Brown's Bachelorette season, is being accused of breaking up with his girlfriend to go on the reality show. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Weber's alleged ex-girlfriend, model Calee Lutes, speaks out about their relationship, and how he ended things with her shortly before going on the ABC series.

According to Atlanta-based Lutes, she and Weber met via a dating app in June 2018, when the Delta pilot was in town training for work.

"We hit it off and decided to continue dating long distance after his month was up," Lutes tells ET.