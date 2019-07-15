EXCLUSIVE!

Carole Radziwill Opens Up About John F. Kennedy Jr. and His Relationship With Her Late Husband

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jul. 15, 2019 10:49 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

The Real Housewives of New York City star Carole Radziwill is returning to TV, this time to shed light on the relationship between her late husband, Anthony Radziwill, and his cousin, John F. Kennedy Jr. E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at A&E's Biography: JFK Jr. The Final Year above.

In the sneak preview, Carole offers her "really unique perspective" on JFK Jr. to historian Steven M. Gillion. "He was complicated," Carole says in the clip above. "Based on his upbringing, what he went through, John is very stoic, so when it came to Anthony's illness, he had blinders on. And for a long time, he would not really acknowledge that Anthony was going to die from the cancer. He blocked it out for a long time. You know, ‘cause John wasn't, like, a sad person…he was, you know, buck up," Carole says.

Watch

Carole Radziwill on What Caused Falling Out With Bethenny

Anthony Radziwill passed away in August 1999, nearly a month after John Jr. and Carolyn Kennedy died in a plane crash.

Before their deaths, Carole says the two couples would have dinners. "It was almost like John was frantically trying to create memories," she says.

The two men, first cousins, were as close as brothers, Carole says, and that included a lot of practical jokes. "You never wanted to be at the other end," Carole says.

"They trusted each other, they confided in each other, they teased each other, but they loved each other. The kind of love that doesn't have to express itself all the time, you just knew it," Carole says.

Click play on the clip above to see vintage Kennedy-Radziwill home movies.

Biography: JFK Jr. The Final Year airs Tuesday, July 16 at 9 p.m. on A&E to mark the 20th anniversary of JFK Jr.'s death.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Hannah Brown/Peter Weber, Bachelorette

Bachelorette's Peter Weber Slammed By Ex: "He Absolutely Betrayed Me"

Exclusive: Carole Radziwill Details Her Connection to JFK Jr.

Love Island

Love Island Shakeup! Meet Christen and Katrina, the New Women Entering the Competition

Exclusive: "Love Island" Sneak Peek

Jenelle Evans & David Eason Get New Puppies After Dog Incident

Big Little Lies

The Big Little Lies Finale Trailer Reveals the Real Lie at the Center of Everything?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Laura Reunites With Aladin on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way...And He Says She Put on Weight

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.