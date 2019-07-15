EXCLUSIVE!

Love Island Shakeup! Meet Christen and Katrina, the New Women Entering the Competition

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jul. 15, 2019 9:52 AM

Ready for a shakeup? On the Monday, July 15 episode of Love Island, two new Islanders make their way into the game as the couples are put to the test. E! News has your exclusive sneak peek.

Coming to Love Island are Katrina Dimaranan, a 25-year-old multi-hyphenate. She's a beauty queen and student originally from Manila, Philippines, but she now calls San Francisco home. And then there's Christen McAllister, a 24-year-old in sales and business development from Los Angeles. The new ladies come by way of a surprise for birthday boy Weston. When the Islanders see them, well, you need to see the reaction in the video above.

With the addition of Katrina and Christen and the ousting of Michael, the Islanders realize no one's place is secure in the Villa.

Exclusive: Love Island Sneak Peek

The exclusive sneak preview above also includes a first look at a new couples game: "Float My Boat." This is the very first Love Island couples game for the CBS series. There's a catch: the women are blindfolded as they have to assemble their watercraft.

Meanwhile, Mallory and Weston have a relationship-defining conversation and sparks fly between Alana and Yamen after they get real about their feelings. Then, Dylan and Alexandria get to spend the night in the Hideaway, Dylan brings Alexandra to tears with his support, and  there's the Villa's first Bromance Bubble Bath.

The Monday, July 15 episode will also feature a vote where American viewers can affect the outcome of the show. To participate, check out the Love Island USA app.

Love Island airs weeknights, 8 p.m. on CBS.

