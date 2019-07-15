Brad Pitt Awards Leonardo DiCaprio With "Best Meltdown" for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Scene

Leonardo DiCaprio really impressed his co-stars during the filming of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

In the highly-anticipated Quentin Tarantino movie, set in Los Angeles in 1969, DiCaprio portrays fading TV actor Rick Dalton, who's trying desperately to keep his career afloat. In one scene in the film, we see DiCaprio having an emotional breakdown in his trailer, which was actually all improvised.

"That was all improvised and wasn't written in the script," director Tarantino told Today's Harry Smith during a joint interview with DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

"And I will go on record, it is one of the best meltdowns laid on film," Pitt, who plays Dalton's stunt double Cliff Booth, shared in the interview.