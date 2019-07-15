The Parenting Advice Jay-Z Gave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at The Lion King Premiere

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jul. 15, 2019 9:12 AM

The Lion King London Premiere, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Beyonce, Jay-Z

Niklas Halle'n/PA Wire

It's been two months since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison, into the world.

On Sunday, Jay-Z gave the new mom and dad a bit of parenting advice at The Lion King premiere in London

The 22-time Grammy winner passed on his words of wisdom during a brief exchange with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the red carpet. 

"Always find time for yourself," he instructed, per The Daily Mail's royal correspondent Rebecca English.

He also congratulated the pair on the birth of their child.

Actually, it seemed like the power couples spent quite a bit of time talking about their children. According to English, Harry also asked the Carters about their twins, Rumi and Sir. While Queen Bey reportedly told the royal the artists decided to leave their little ones at home, she noted they would have loved to be here.

Beyonce, who in a gold Cong Tri gown, also appeared to get a little starstruck upon meeting the duchess. After sharing a hug with Meghan, who wore a gorgeous black semi-sheer dress, the "Formation" star told the royal her baby boy was "so beautiful." The Nala character also reportedly gushed, "We love you guys!"

Watch

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Greet Beyonce at U.K. Lion King Premiere

However, Bey and Jay weren't the only ones to meet the royals. Billy Eichner, who plays Timon in the movie, also shared footage of himself practicing his greeting on Seth Rogen.

To be fair, other members of the cast were prepping what they were going to say, too. For instance, Donald Glover, who plays Simba, joked he was going to ask Harry and Meghan where they plan to send their child to school.

The Lion King roars into theaters July 19.

