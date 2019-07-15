Levi Johnston's Wife Sunny Gives Birth to Baby Girl

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jul. 15, 2019 8:35 AM
Congratulations to Levi Johnston and Sunny Johnston!
Bristol Palin's ex and his wife have welcomed a baby girl, Delta Jo Johnston. According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple's daughter was born on Wednesday, July 10, weighing in at 7 pounds, 14 ounces. This is the Levi and Sunny's third child together, and Levi's fourth child total. He shares son Tripp, 10, with ex Bristol. The daughter of Sarah Palin gave birth to Tripp, her first child, in 2008.
Levi and Sunny, who tied the knot in 2012, are also parents to daughters Breeze and Indy. The couple announced that they were expecting another baby together back in Nov. 2018.
Shortly after celebrating Thanksgiving, Levi, Sunny and their kids posed for a photo in front of their Christmas tree.
The family, wearing matching pajamas, held up a sign that read, "We are excited to say a little present is on the way. Baby Johnston #4 due in July!"
