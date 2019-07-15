Laura Reunites With Aladin on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way...And He Says She Put on Weight

Well, she finally did it. E! News has your exclusive sneak peek of Laura's arrival to Qatar in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

After being fighting with and then being blocked by her husband, Aladin, Laura was unsure of her big move overseas. But once she gets through customs, there's Aladin, all smiles.

"When I see Aladin, he is so happy to see me. It just makes me feel a lot more relaxed," she says in the exclusive clip.

He's so excited to see her, he even kisses her in public. "Don't get us arrested," Laura urges.