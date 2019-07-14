Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau's Wedding Date Revealed

Sun., Jul. 14, 2019

Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau have set a date...and it's coming up fast!

The YouTube stars, who got engaged in Las Vegas in late June while celebrating Tana's 21st birthday, have now revealed when they'll tie the knot: July 28! The announcement came on Saturday, July 13, when Tana was in the middle of a Q&A at VidCon 2019 in Anaheim, Calif. That's when Jake surprised Tana on the VidCon stage with a poem that he wrote for her.

"Welcome to the Paul family, we welcome you with love," Jake said as he read his poem in front of the VidCon audience. "From the moment I met you we fit like a glove."

"Logan and Bella can hate," Jake continued, seemingly referencing his brother, Logan Paul, and Tana's ex-girlfriend, Bella Thorne. "The world can question our fate, but on July 28, you can all save the date."

It was just days ago that Tana shut down marriage rumors amid speculation that she and Jake had already tied the knot.

"FAKE NEWS," Tana tweeted in response to one marriage report. "We're still engaged bitch you'll know when we have a wedding."

Much of the speculation stemmed from the couple's engagement photo shoot, which they shared on social media on Tuesday, July 9.

"bet you didn't think we'd be engaged for this long... #ThePauls," Tana captioned the post. 

However, despite her hashtag, Tana and Jake have not said "I do" just yet. That date is set for July 28!

