Jennifer Lopez Reschedules Concert After Major New York City Blackout

Jennifer Lopez was left "devastated" when a New York City power outage forced her to cancel her concert.

On Saturday night, Midtown Manhattan was hit with a major blackout, reportedly caused by a transformer fire. At the time, Lopez was ready to take the stage at Madison Square Garden to perform on her It's My Party tour. Unfortunately, due the power outage, the singer's concert was forced to evacuate.

Lopez took to Instagram as the evacuation was taking place, apologizing to her fans.

"The power is out in NYC and at MSG. Heartbroken to say tonight's show is cancelled," she wrote along with a video message. "We will reschedule. Love you all!!! Stay safe!"