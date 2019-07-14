Soulja Boy Released From Jail Early After 3 Months Behind Bars

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 14, 2019

Soulja Boy, 2009 BET Awards

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Soulja Boy is a free man once more.

The 28-year-old rapper was released from a Los Angeles jail on Sunday just before 2 a.m., records show, after serving a little more than three months behind bars for a probation violation. He was originally sentenced to 240 days, and was freed almost five months early due to good behavior, time served and overcrowding, TMZ quoted the L.A. Sheriff's Department as saying.

Soulja, whose real name is DeAndre Way, was arrested in March for allegedly having firearms and ammunition, and a judge also said he failed to complete his court-ordered community service. He was jailed a month later for violating his probation. At the time, a court spokesperson said the rapper would have to complete 225 days of community service, having already completed 40 days.

Blac Chyna and Soulja Boy Break Up

After the sentencing, Soulja's attorney Fred Minassian told E! News, "We're very thankful to the judge. The judge initially indicated that he would be sentenced for two years. We're very grateful the judge sentenced him to 240 days."

He continued, "My client is pleased that this situation is behind him, he accepts the judge's sentence and is going to comply with all rules, regulations and directives of the court and the probation department."

 

