Beyoncé Looks Like a Royal and Hugs Meghan Markle at Lion King Premiere in London

Looking like a queen, Beyoncé bonded immediately at the Lion King U.K. premiere with a real royal, Meghan Markle.

The singer and cast member sported an off-the-shoulder golden gown with side slit as she walked the red carpet at Leicester Square Gardens with husband Jay-Z. There, they chatted with Meghan, who wore a semi-sheer black dress, and husband Prince Harry, and the ladies hugged it out immediately. This marked the first time they have been photographed together and is believed to be the first time they have met.

Harry kissed Beyonce on both cheeks in greeting and Jay-Z told him and Harry, "congrats" on the first of their son Archie Harrison, who was born two months ago. Beyoncé said the child was "so beautiful," according to reports. She also told the duchess, "We love you guys."