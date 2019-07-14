Beyoncé Looks Like a Royal and Hugs Meghan Markle at Lion King Premiere in London

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 14, 2019 11:20 AM
Looking like a queen, Beyoncé bonded immediately at the Lion King U.K. premiere with a real royal, Meghan Markle.
The singer and cast member sported an off-the-shoulder golden gown with side slit as she walked the red carpet at Leicester Square Gardens with husband Jay-Z. There, they chatted with Meghan, who wore a semi-sheer black dress, and husband Prince Harry, and the ladies hugged it out immediately. This marked the first time they have been photographed together and is believed to be the first time they have met.
Harry kissed Beyonce on both cheeks in greeting and Jay-Z told him and Harry, "congrats" on the first of their son Archie Harrison, who was born two months ago. Beyoncé said the child was "so beautiful," according to reports. She also told the duchess, "We love you guys."
The premiere was held in "support of the conservation and communities work of His Royal Highness through The Royal Foundation", Buckingham Palace said.
Niklas Halle'n/PA Wire
The premiere marked the first red carpet event for Meghan since she married Harry in 2018 and her first major celebrity event since she gave birth to Archie.
Niklas Halle'n/PA Wire
Beyoncé and Jay-Z are parents to 7-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter and 2-year-old twins Sir Carter and Rumi Carter.
Niklas Halle'n/PA Wire
See more photos of the couples and other stars at the Lion King premiere in London:
Niklas Halle'n/PA Wire
The two make their grand entrance.
Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
The two make their way down the carpet.
Ian West/PA Wire
The two sported black at the event.
Article continues below
Niklas Halle'n/PA Wire
The ladies bond at the premiere.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
The two share a moment on the red carpet at the London premiere.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
The two appear on the yellow carpet.
Article continues below
Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
One fan seemed particularly star-struck by Meghan Markle.
Ian West/PA Wire
The two make their entrance.
Catherine Wylie/PA Wire
The singer looks like a queen alongside her husband.
Article continues below
Ian West/PA Wire
The singer and cast member poses for a pic.
In February, Beyoncé and Jay-Z accepted an honor at the 2019 BRIT Awards via a video showing them standing alongside a portrait of Meghan.
The Lion King hits theaters July 19.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?