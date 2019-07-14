Big Little Lies Sets Up a Serious Finale Courtroom Showdown

Throughout these two seasons of Big Little Lies, we've only known Celeste as a somewhat broken woman.

She was being abused, she was afraid for her life, her abusive husband died, and then she's been fighting off a mother-in-law who's scheming to take her kids away. You would be forgiven that Celeste used to be a lawyer and has a license to practice law, because we've never actually seen her do that.

Finally, in next week's finale, it looks like that's exactly what we're going to get to see.

At the end of episode six, after taking a beating in the courtroom over her sexual encounters with various men and her violent sex life with Perry, Celeste asked if Mary Louise could be put on the stand as well, and if Celeste could be the one to question her.