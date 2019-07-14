Meghan Markle Hits First Red Carpet as a Royal at The Lion King Premiere

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Jul. 14, 2019 10:49 AM
Meghan Markle is feeling right at home on the red carpet at the U.K. premiere for The Lion King.
The former actress turned Duchess of Sussex returned to her glamorous roots on Sunday evening when she and Prince Harry stepped out to mix and mingle with the stars of Disney's highly-anticipated remake.
In what marked her first major red carpet appearance as a member of the British royal family, Markle looked every inch the Hollywood star we first knew her as in a $2,450 long-sleeve, black tea-length Jason Wu Collection mesh panel dress, paired with matching $750 Aquazzara pointed pumps and a $2,390 black and gold Gucci "Broadway" clutch, as she walked the technically yellow carpet.
The royal couple walked to the tune of the Lion King ballad "Can You Feel The Love Tonight."
She and Harry—who looked dapper in a classic black and white tuxedo—met up with cast member Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z.
The royal couple attended the high-profile premiere in support of their ongoing conservation efforts in Africa, where they plan to travel to later this fall with baby Archie Harrison. The Lion King has also launched the Protect the Pride, a conservation campaign working to protect Africa's lion population.
Check out every must-see moment from Meghan and Prince Harry's night out:
Niklas Halle'n/PA Wire
The two make their grand entrance.
Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
The two make their way down the carpet.
Ian West/PA Wire
The two sported black at the event.
Niklas Halle'n/PA Wire
The ladies bond at the premiere.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
The two share a moment on the red carpet at the London premiere.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
The two appear on the yellow carpet.
Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
One fan seemed particularly star-struck by Meghan Markle.
Ian West/PA Wire
The two make their entrance.
Catherine Wylie/PA Wire
The singer looks like a queen alongside her husband.
Ian West/PA Wire
The singer and cast member poses for a pic.
The Lion King hits theaters July 19.
