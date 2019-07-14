Inside Cardi B's Daughter Kulture's "Lit" 1st Birthday Party That Was Hit by NYC Blackout

by Corinne Heller & Spencer Lubitz | Sun., Jul. 14, 2019 9:10 AM
Cardi B's not about to let a massive New York City blackout ruin her baby's first birthday party.
She and husband and fellow rapper Offset's daughter Kulture turned one a few days ago and on Saturday, the family threw her a bash in Manhattan. The venue was shrouded in darkness for a few hours when a transformer explosion knocked out power to parts of the borough...but the show must go on and everyone, er, powered through and had a great time.
"Hi guys, so I just wanted to say, thank ya'll so much for coming to Kulture's birthday party," a hoarse-sounding Cardi said in a video posted on Instagram on Sunday. "It was so lit that I lost my motherf--king nail. Let me tell ya'll something, ya'll made it lit was the fact that I had got there, the lights went off in the party, it was like a whole hour with no lights, no music. But it was...lit!"
"And then when we got the power...turned the music and some lights on, it got lit again," she said. "But with no air conditioner. So we was literally melting, but people were still dancing, having fun. And then the lights came completely back on. But then they came right back off when we was about to cut the cake. And then they cut the lights back on and nobody wanted to leave. And it's 'cause of ya'll and it was such a fun party. Thank you so much."
Cardi and Offset posted videos from the bash, including clips of them dancing with their daughter. The theme: Word Party, a popular animated kids show on Netflix.
Kulture’s cakes and desserts’ at her Bday party😍😍❤️ @iamcardib @OffsetYRN pic.twitter.com/qKnySr7mcQ— Bardi Gang News (@BardiGangNews) July 14, 2019
The party featured a Build-a-Bear workshop, multi-colored balloons, large floral arrangements from Venus ET Fleur that spelled out Kulture and yes, a large dance floor.
A friend ordered the floral arrangements, which cost $7000 and included over 600 roses, a company spokesperson told E! News.
"The friend wanted to make sure that our arrangements matched the decor of the party, so we did a mixture of colors to spell 'KULTURE' in seven arrangements, along with our exclusive Evil Eye arrangement as well," the spokesperson said.
The birthday girl wore a multi-colored dress and received a couple of colorful birthday cakes. Guests also enjoyed multi-colored macarons, cake pops, cupcakes and other sweet treats.
Kulture eating her cake at her Birthday party (via @OffsetYRN ig story) pic.twitter.com/uxVDQTv4Ze— Bardi Gang News (@BardiGangNews) July 14, 2019
Like many kids at their first birthday party, Kulture got to have her smash cake and eat it too!
Among her many birthday presents: A custom-made World Party pendant by Eliantte & Co.
Company CEO and jewelry designer Eliantte, who has also made custom jewelry for Offset's group Migos, told E! News that she and Cardi designed the piece.
"I mean, it was her idea," she said. "I didn't know about the cartoon, we were just discussing it in the office and she said that it's her daughters favorite cartoon, so I just started getting some different options drawn up for her and she chose the one she liked the most because it had more color in it."
"[Cardi] was shocked," she continued. "She was actually really anxious. She kept hitting me up asking, 'How long? How long?' I am telling her, 'This is not like the normal stuff that we do that is a lot quicker.' She just wanted to see the idea come to life, but once she saw it, she was really happy."
Eliantte said the pendant took a month to make.
"After the concept was drawn up, someone had to do a 3D rendering on the computer and then we printed it out in wax form," she said. "From the wax we have to create it in gold, so we made it white gold, 14k, and everything comes in pieces as well that have to get put together. So once that is done, we have to drill the holes, put the diamonds wherever they are going to go, and on this piece, she requested enamel, which is like a very fine detail, it's made by hand."
"That process alone was about six days," she continued. "They have to color all of that in with paint, and then they heat it with a heater. Someone literally sat there and hand painted each character. Everything is made here in the U.S., in New York actually.
Eliantte said they are "already working on making another piece" for Kulture.
Abrar Qaium / Eliantte & Co.
"The fact that I wanted my daughter party in 42nd street instead of Jersey and to my f--king luck New York had a power outage right on that Deum area!! BITCH THE DEVIL!" Cardi wrote on Instagram. "But WOW how a negative situation turn into a LITUATION !!! Omg I had soooooo much f--kin fun and my daughter as well."
View this post on Instagram
The fact that I wanted my daughter party in 42nd street instead of Jersey and to my fucking luck New York had a power outage right on that Deum area!!BITCH THE DEVIL! 😒😒😒😒😒but WOW how a negative situation turn into a LITUATION !!!Omg I had soooooo much fuckin fun and my daughter as well .Thank ya sooo much everybody that came ,I know my daughter won’t remember this day but when she older and have her kids this will be a good story to tell lols.I will be daydream this day for ma long ❤️❤️❤️❤️.Ok I’m exhausted nobody hit me till like 2pm😩.
A post shared by MOSTHATEDCARDI (@iamcardib) on
"Thank ya sooo much everybody that came," she said. "I know my daughter won't remember this day but when she older and have her kids this will be a good story to tell lols. I will be daydream this day for ma long ❤️❤️❤️❤️. Ok I'm exhausted nobody hit me till like 2pm."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?