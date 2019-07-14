Inside Cardi B's Daughter Kulture's "Lit" 1st Birthday Party That Was Hit by NYC Blackout

Like many kids at their first birthday party, Kulture got to have her smash cake and eat it too!

Among her many birthday presents: A custom-made World Party pendant by Eliantte & Co.

Company CEO and jewelry designer Eliantte, who has also made custom jewelry for Offset's group Migos, told E! News that she and Cardi designed the piece.

"I mean, it was her idea," she said. "I didn't know about the cartoon, we were just discussing it in the office and she said that it's her daughters favorite cartoon, so I just started getting some different options drawn up for her and she chose the one she liked the most because it had more color in it."

"[Cardi] was shocked," she continued. "She was actually really anxious. She kept hitting me up asking, 'How long? How long?' I am telling her, 'This is not like the normal stuff that we do that is a lot quicker.' She just wanted to see the idea come to life, but once she saw it, she was really happy."

Eliantte said the pendant took a month to make.

"After the concept was drawn up, someone had to do a 3D rendering on the computer and then we printed it out in wax form," she said. "From the wax we have to create it in gold, so we made it white gold, 14k, and everything comes in pieces as well that have to get put together. So once that is done, we have to drill the holes, put the diamonds wherever they are going to go, and on this piece, she requested enamel, which is like a very fine detail, it's made by hand."

"That process alone was about six days," she continued. "They have to color all of that in with paint, and then they heat it with a heater. Someone literally sat there and hand painted each character. Everything is made here in the U.S., in New York actually.

Eliantte said they are "already working on making another piece" for Kulture.