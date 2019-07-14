Kate Middleton Returns to Wimbledon for a Date With Prince William

Kate Middleton returned to Wimbledon 2019 on Sunday, this time with husband Prince William in tow.

During their daytime date, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge watched Switzerland's Roger Federer play against Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the Men's Singles Final.

Kate wore a pastel blue, twisted cap sleeve, square neck, textured, flared Emilia Wickstead midi dress, which retails for about $870, plus nude heels, and a $152 In2 Design pearl drop earrings. William wore a light gray suit with a light blue shirt.

During their time at the at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on Sunday, Kate and William met teenage ballboys and ballgirls and venue staff.

Also in attendance: Kate's sister Pippa Middleton and their mother Carole Middleton.

This marks the third time the Duchess of Cambridge has attended a match since the start of the tournament at the beginning of the month. Kate and Pippa joined Meghan Markle to watch her BFF Serena Williams compete against Simona Halep in the Ladies' Singles Final on Saturday, marking the first joint solo outing for the duchesses in a year. Kate made her first appearance at Wimbledon 2019 on July 2, on the second day of the tournament.

See photos of Kate and William at Wimbledon on Sunday:

Kate Middleton, Prince William, 2019 Wimbledon

Laurence Griffiths/Pool/PA Wire

Date Night

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge watch Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer compete in the Men's Singles Final.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, 2019 Wimbledon

Laurence Griffiths/Pool/PA Wire

All Smiles

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are all laughs on their Wimbledon date.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, 2019 Wimbledon

Laurence Griffiths/Pool/PA Wire

Having a Laugh

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share a funny moment.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, 2019 Wimbledon

Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Feeling Blue

The Duchess of Cambridge wears a pastel blue, twisted cap sleeve, square neck, textured, flared Emilia Wickstead midi dress, which retails for about $870.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, 2019 Wimbledon

Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Hanging Out With the Kids

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet teenage ballboys and ballgirls at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, 2019 Wimbledon

Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Meeting the Staff

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet Warrant Officer Dave Knights, who is due to retire from the AELTC after 15 years as a Service Steward, ahead of the Men's Singles Final.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, 2019 Wimbledon

Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Such Joy

The Duchess of Cambridge chats with Warrant Officer Dave Knights, who is due to retire from the AELTC after 15 years as a Service Steward, ahead of the Men's Singles Final.

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, 2019 Wimbledon

Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer

The two appear on court before the Men's Singles Final.

Other celebs spotted at Sunday's match included Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, Kendall Jenner, Benedict Cumberbatch and wife Sophie Hunter, Tom Hiddleston, Kate Beckinsale and Brooklyn Beckham and girlfriend Hana Cross.

