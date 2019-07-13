Dog the Bounty Hunter Tearfully Pays Tribute to Beth Chapman at Colorado Memorial Service

Sat., Jul. 13, 2019

Beth Chapman, Duane Chapman, Dog the Bounty Hunter, CMT Awards

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Dog the Bounty Hunter honored his late wife Beth Chapman at a memorial service in Aurora, Colo. on Saturday.

During an emotional and tear-filled speech, the TV star recounted their life together. From recalling the moment he met his wife to speaking about their pre-fame days, Dog covered it all. He also spoke about her many achievements, including her work as a lobbyist, and her commitment to her faith.

"I cannot believe that she's gone," Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman, said at one point. "This is not possible. I want to wake up from a dream. In the ‘70s, I did 18 months in a Texas penitentiary, and I told God yesterday I'd do 5 years, 10 years day for day just to kiss her again." 

In addition, Dog spoke about their success in the TV industry and Beth's cancer battle. 

"She got sick. They told her she had cancer two years ago," he said. "[They said], 'You can do chemo.' She tried it. They said, 'You're going to have to sit home though while Dog films the show.' The show did not kill her, but she died for it. She said, 'Do you think I am going to let you go out there by yourself and film this TV show? You're out of your mind.' I said, ‘Honey, you might have to do chemo and stuff.'  She goes, ‘All it will do is keep me alive six months longer, and I am not going to do that because I want to be by your side.'"

Watch

Beth Chapman Passes Away After Cancer Battle

Later on, he said he "never admitted that she was going to die" and wouldn't let her say it. He also recalled his wife asking him how he was going to make it without her and how he told her he didn't know.

"And I don't know," he said. "I don't right now."

At one point, he talked about Beth's final days and how she asked him to let her go. 

"I said, 'No I can't. I'm not going to let you go,'" he recalled. "I still haven't let her go."

He also said, "If there is a God, He won't let me live that long without her." 

However, Dog said Beth "will never be dead to me" and that she is simply in "another place." 

"Everything she taught me, I'm going to get Heaven," he said. "I am going to make her so proud."

Dog also honored Beth at a service in Hawaii.

Beth died at the age of 51 back in June following her battle with cancer.

  • Share
  • Tweet
