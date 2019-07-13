Granger Smith's Late Son's River's Donated Organs Saved 2 People's Lives

Two people's lives were saved via transplants of organs donated from the late 3-year-old son of country singer Granger Smith.

Last month, the musician and wife Amber Smith's youngest of their three children and second son, River Kelly Smith, died in a drowning accident in their pool at the family's Texas home. Granger said his organs would be donated.

"We got the letter that our tiny, red-headed hero gave life to 2 adults," Amber wrote on Instagram on Saturday. "A 49-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man. I cried when we opened it. Cried out of sadness & cried out of love."

"I've always known I wanted to be a donor if anything were to ever happen to me," she wrote. "I just felt that if I had viable organs, why would I go into the ground with them? My spirit would be in Heaven, so why not save a life if I could? Never in a million years did I think I would be making that decision for my baby. When 3 different neuro specialists told us that River had 0% chance of brain recovery (yes 0, not 10 or 1%, 0) after shock and reality set in, I thought, how can we bury our sweet baby and not try to help others? His body is perfect, his organs are perfect, we had to do something."