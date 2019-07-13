Channing Tatum Thinks Astrology App May Have Eavesdropped on Therapy Session

You're not the only one who suspects your phone spying on you.

Channing Tatum took to Instagram on Friday to air his grievances with the astrology app The Pattern, which aims to "helps you better understand yourself and connect with others on a deeper level." His comments, made in a video that has since gone viral, caused the company's servers to crash temporarily (and likely also led to a surge in downloads).

"How do you know what you know about me, Pattern?" Tatum. "People of The Pattern, people that use The Pattern, you need to DM me right now and tell me how you know this stuff. I don't even know if I want to know this stuff. I don't even know if I want to know- I don't know if anybody should know this stuff."

"I was just in therapy yesterday—yeah I'm in therapy, whatever, everyone should be in therapy," the actor continued. "And I just get a notification on my phone this morning, boop, pops up, and using the exact words that we were using in therapy...is the phone listening? Are you listening through the phone, Pattern? A.I., the algorithm that is The Pattern, are you listening through my phone and then just regurgitating the stuff that I'm afraid of?"