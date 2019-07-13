Jennifer Lopez Gives Carli Lloyd a Lap Dance on Stage to Celebrate World Cup Victory

Getty Images; Nathan Congleton/NBC
by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jul. 13, 2019 9:08 AM
Jennifer Lopez is very happy the U.S. women's national soccer team won the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.
A week after their win, their fourth such victory since 1991, J.Lo gave midfielder Carli Lloyd a lap dance onstage at her concert at Madison Square Garden on Friday night. The sensual moment was captured on camera by a fan. It also doubled as an early birthday present! Lloyd turns 37 on Tuesday.
According to reports, Lopez's fiancé Alex Rodriguez escorted the soccer star to security guards, who brought her to the stage. J.Lo then congratulated her on her team's World Cup victory. Two female backup dancers then gyrated on and around her to the tune of Jeremih's 2009 hit "Birthday Sex," and J.Lo then gave Lloyd a lap dance while singing her 1999 debut single "If You Had My Love," the reports said.
"A first for everything," Lloyd tweeted, along with a laughing emoji.
Earlier this week, J.Lo posted on her Instagram page, "So proud of the World Champs #USWNT!!!! Fan since ‘99! #limitless #WomensWorldCup99 #RoseBowl #20thanniversary #letsgetloud! #OneNationOneTeam!"
"Love this post baby!!❤️" commented Rodriguez.
Also during Friday's show, J.Lo's 11-year-old daughter Emme joined her mom onstage to sing a duet of her track "Limitless." She has performed the song with the singer at her concerts before.
