Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Return to Wimbledon for a Duchesses' Day Out

It's the duchess' day out!

Meghan Markle and sister-in-law Kate Middleton attended day 12 of the 2019 Wimbledon Tennis Championships together on Saturday to watch the Duchess of Sussex's BFF Serena Williams compete in the Ladies Singles Final, which she lost to Romania's Simona Halep. Meghan and Kate were all smiles as they sat together in the Royal Box on Centre Court. They were also joined by the Duchess of Cambridge's sister Pippa Middleton.

This marked the time Meghan and Kate were photographed out together without husbands Prince Harry and Prince Williamsince feud rumors between the two couples sparked late last year. The duchesses' last solo outing was as Wimbledon last year.

At Saturday's match, Meghan wore a $1,395 Givenchy white collared shirt, paired with a $375 pleated Vesplisa printed georgette midi skirt by Hugo Boss, what appeared to be Manolo Blahnik "BB" pumps, Jen Meyer turquoise bar earrings, a $1,190 cream Pippa Small "Durga" ring, a $195 Stella McCartney "Grace" Handbag, and $69 Le Specs cat-eye sunglasses, according to Meghan's Mirror.

Kate sported a $2,700 short sleeve bespoke button-down forest green Dolce & Gabbana midi dress that she had also worn on a tour of Canada with William in 2016, paired with a $1,135 cream Dolce & Gabbana Medium Sicily top handle purse and $152 Wayfarer II 55mm sunglasses, according to reports. Pippa wore an $924 printed Anna Mason ruflette sleeveless midi dress.