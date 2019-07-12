Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's Romance Heats Up in San Francisco

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have left their hearts in San Francisco!

As fans continue to speculate as to what's really going on between the pop stars, the duo popped up in the Bay Area on Friday ahead of Shawn's upcoming concert stops in Oakland, Calif.

Shawn and Camila, who eyewitnesses revealed to E! News didn't shy away from showing affection, enjoyed an intimate breakfast at a local café in the area.

A source said the performers were holding hands throughout the date and looked "flirty and very close." Another eyewitness said Shawn and Camila enjoyed a spread of pancakes, omelettes and bacon, adding, "They looked like really good friends... He paid the bill."

"They definitely looked like a couple," added the first source.

At one point, fellow restaurant goers caught Shawn, 20, wrapping his arms around 22-year-old Camila's waist.