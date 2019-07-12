Pippa Middleton Is a Ray of Sunshine Alongside James Matthews at Wimbledon 2019

Pippa Middleton, James Matthews, Wimbledon star sightings

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews are proving they are couple goals at Wimbledon 2019. 

Heads turned when the writer and hedge fund manager walked into the venue in coordinated ensembles. The socialite wore a brilliant yellow wrap-dress from Ganni that complimented her athletic physique, while her hubby sported a navy blue sports jacket and yellow tie that matched her summery dress. To complete the look, Pippa donned a cute pair of white block-heels and chic sunglasses.

Earlier in the week, Pippa and her younger brother, James Middleton, made an appearance at the famed venue to watch a match. On that occasion, she wore a prim and proper dress by Stella McCartney, as well as a wide-brimmed hat from Luisa Kelsey. 

The Royal Family has frequently been seen at the tournament in recent days. Kate Middletonand her sister-in-law Meghan Markleenjoyed a match or two when the games were just getting started and are expected to show up on Saturday to see Serena Williams

There's no doubt that there will be plenty more star appearances in the coming days, but here are just a few of our favorites:

Suki Waterhouse Wimbledon star sightings

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian

Suki Waterhouse

Summer style is in full swing and the actress' casual look is proof.

Claire Foy, Wimbledon star sightings

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Claire Foy

The Crown star gets animated while watching a particularly intense match.

David Beckham, Wimbledon star sightings

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

David Beckham

How the tables have turned! The soccer player sits in the crowd as the athletes rally. 

Woody Harrelson, Wimbledon star sightings

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian

Woody Harrelson

The True Detective star dons a fedora and shorts for the high-profile games.

Pippa Middleton, James Matthews, Wimbledon star sightings

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Pippa Middleton & James Matthews

Kate Middleton's sister and brother-in-law return to the courts for another day of intense matches.

Eric Bana, Rebecca Gleeson, Wimbledon star sightings

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Eric Bana & Rebecca Gleeson

The Dirty John actor and his wife enjoy a low-key day at Wimbledon.

Jude Law, Phillipa, Wimbledon star sightings

Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

Jude Law & Phillipa

On the heels of their honeymoon, the newlyweds enjoy a fun and exciting game.

Wimbledon Tennis Championship 2019, Ellie Goulding

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Ellie Goulding

Despite having her hands full, the British pop star looks effortlessly elegant in the stands.

Poppy Delevingne, Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2019

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Poppy Delevingne

The Brit rocks a sleeveless Polo Ralph Lauren dress.

Wimbledon Tennis Championship 2019, Charli XCX

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Charli XCX

The "1999" singer can't get enough of all the excitement on the court.

Maisie Williams, Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2019

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Maisie Williams

Whether it's a full suit of armor or a head to toe pink getup, the Game of Thrones actress proves she looks radiant in just about anything.

Tessa Thompson, Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2019

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Tessa Thompson

The Men in Black: International star stuns at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Pippa Middleton, James Middleton, Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2019

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Pippa Middleton and James Middleton

Kate Middleton's stylish siblings stroll through the All England Club. Pippa chose a pink, Stella McCartney dress for the day.

Nicole Richie, Joel Madden, Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2019

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden

The Simple Life alum went for a bright floral sun dress while her husband rocks dark camo.

Sienna Miller, Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2019

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Sienna Miller

The actress looks cool and confident in her monochromatic look for day seven of Wimbledon.

Felicity Jones, Charles Guard, Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2019

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Felicity Jones and Charles Guard

Rogue One's superstar and her husband sport matching sunglasses.

Meghan Markle, 2019 Wimbledon Tennis

Javier Garcia/BPI/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex enjoys a girls' day out as she cheers on close friend and tennis champ Serena Williams.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2019

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

The Fleabag star is on the edge of her seat during a match.

Geri Horner, Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2019

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Geri Horner

The Spice Girls songstress can't hide her excitement from the stands. 

Nathaniel Irvin, Janelle Monae, Celebs at Wimbledon 2019

Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian

Nathaniel Irvin & Janelle Monáe

Wimbledon ready! Monáe looks ready for the court in a preppy, chic ensemble. She also posed for a picture with her music collaborator Nathaniel Irvin.

Carole Middleton, Wimbledon Tennis Championships

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Carole Middleton

Kate Middleton's mom looks prim and proper as she arrived.

Sam Claflin, Wimbledon Tennis Championships

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Sam Claflin

The Hunger Games star is dressed to the nines for day three of the sporting event.

Alexis Ohanian

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Alexis Ohanian

Proud hubby! The Reddit cofounder cheers on wife Serena Williams during her first-round win. 

Alex Rodriguez, Celebs at Wimbledon 2019

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Alex Rodriguez

The former baseball player and Jennifer Lopez's fiancé looks dapper in a suit and tie as he took in the match.

Kate Middleton, Wimbledon Championships

Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge wears a white shirt dress by Suzannah, which she cinched with a black Alexander McQueen belt.

Rebel Wilson, Celebs at Wimbledon 2019

Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian

Rebel Wilson

The Australian comedian is all smiles as she donned a black Polo Ralph Lauren dress for her Wimbledon debut.

Romeo Beckham, Celebs at Wimbledon, Wimbledon 2019

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Romeo Beckham

The 16-year-old son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham goes for a casual all-white outfit for the second day of Wimbledon.

