Inside Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's "Very Intimate" Date Night

Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden were spotted looking cozy while out on a sushi date on Thursday night.

The 46-year-old actress and the 40-year-old Good Charlotte musician have been married for four and a half years and are notoriously private. They are, occasionally, spotted out together in Los Angeles, where they live.

On Thursday, the two dined at Sugarfish in Beverly Hills. Their date was "very intimate" and the two were the last people to leave the restaurant, around 10:40 p.m., a source told E! News. The two were photographed walking and holding hands.

They dressed casually for their date; Diaz sported a white V-neck top, black jacket, rolled blue jeans and flat black sandals. Madden wore a black sweatshirt over black pants and sneakers and a cap.

"They arrived around 8 p.m. looking just in love as ever," an eyewitness said. "They held hands, cuddled and laughed with each other. As they were seated, Cameron rested her head on Benji's shoulder. They sat at a table for two, facing each other, and were immersed in their own conversation. They were served their sushi and had a nice time just being together and eating great food. They were there for about an hour and when they left, they held hands again as they walked back to get their car."