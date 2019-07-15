2019 Emmy Nominations Predictions: Game of Thrones, Veep and More Surefire Bets

It's Emmys time, which means there are going to be a few select very happy people and fans, and quite a few broken hearts. We've already told you our dream Emmy nominations, now it's time to talk realistic predictions.

Veep, which sat out last year's race, is back for its final season and you can expect the HBO comedy will clean up in nominations. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who has won six Emmys for playing Selina Meyer, will be nominated for her performance once again. Last year's winner, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan, is sure to receive a nomination in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category alongside Louis-Dreyfus.