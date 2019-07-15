2019 Emmy Nominations Predictions: Game of Thrones, Veep and More Surefire Bets

It's Emmys time, which means there are going to be a few select very happy people and fans, and quite a few broken hearts. We've already told you our dream Emmy nominations, now it's time to talk realistic predictions.

Veep, which sat out last year's race, is back for its final season and you can expect the HBO comedy will clean up in nominations. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who has won six Emmys for playing Selina Meyer, will be nominated for her performance once again. Last year's winner, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan, is sure to receive a nomination in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category alongside Louis-Dreyfus.

In the Drama category, The Handmaid's Tale and The Crown are out of the running. Game of Thrones will return and go for gold one final time. Expect a number of actors involved with the HBO fantasy series to receive nominations as well.

See our full 2019 Emmy nominations predictions below.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2

Amazon

Outstanding Comedy Series

Veep
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
Russian Doll
The Kominsky Method

Wild cards: black-ish, Schitt's Creek, GLOW, Better Things

Russian Doll, Natasha Lyonne

Netflix

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Allison Janney, Mom
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Wild cards: Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek), Issa Rae (Insecure), Lily Tomlin (Grace & Frankie), Christina Applegate (Dead to Me), Alison Brie (GLOW)

Kidding, Jim Carrey

Showtime

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Wild cards: William H. Macy (Shameless), Ramy Youssef (Ramy), Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory), Ricky Gervais (After Life)

The Good Place

NBC

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Wild cards: Aidy Bryant (SNL), Olivia Colman (Fleabag), Laurie Metcalf (The Conners)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2

Amazon

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Henry Winkler, Barry
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Kenan Thompson, SNL
Tony Hale, Veep

Wild cards: Matt Walsh (Veep), Stephen Root (Barry), Timothy Simons (Veep), Andrew Scott (Fleabag)

Pose Season 2

FX

Outstanding Drama Series

Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Better Call Saul
Pose
Homecoming
This Is Us
Ozark

Wild cards: Succession, Bodyguard

The Good Fight Season 3

Justin Stephens/CBS

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Laura Linney, Ozark

Wild cards: Robin Wright (House of Cards), Mj Rodriguez (Pose), Mandy Moore (This Is Us)

Bodyguard

Netflix

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Billy Porter, Pose
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Wild cards: Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us), Brian Cox (Succession)

This Is Us

NBC

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Julia Garner, Ozark
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us

Wild cards: Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve), Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones), Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard)

Game of Thrones Episode 2, Tyrion

HBO

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Bobby Cannavale, Homecoming
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Peter Mullan, Ozark

Wild cards: Michael Kelly (House of Cards), Justin Hartley (This Is Us)

