5 Biggest Revelations From Ed Sheeran's Most Candid Interview Ever

We're just thinking out loud, but we sure do love a candid Ed Sheeran.

While the A-list singer has been wowing millions of fans with his personal lyrics and catchy beats for years, his private life has remained very much on the down low.

But as Ed celebrates the release of his new album titled No. 6 Collaborations Project, he's opening up about his life like never before in an interview with iHeartRadio's Charlamagne Tha God.

Whether gushing about his famous friends or praising his wife—yes wife—Cherry Seaborn, Ed got pop culture fans buzzing.

"I constantly wake up everyday, with Cherry, and I'm just like, 'Why the f--k are you with me? You could literally be with whoever you want, and you chose me,'" he shared in relation to the track "Best Part of Me" featuring Yebba. "'I'm saying all of the things that I think are wrong with me, and you still wanna me with me.' And i just find that amazing."