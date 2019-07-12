EXCLUSIVE!

Audrina Opens Up About Life as a Single Mom in Emotional The Hills: New Beginnings Sneak Peek

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jul. 12, 2019 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Audrina Patridge, The Hills: New Beginnings

MTV

Is it 2006 of 2019? You'll be hard pressed to answer that after watching this exclusive The Hills: New Beginnings sneak peek.

In the video below, Audrina Patridge and Heidi Montag get some alone time together at a spa to catch up, talk life and boys.

"I just, I've been going through a lot on the personal side of things," Audrina says. "It's just the court, custody, just everything at once. It gets hard."

Cameras chronicle Audrina's divorce from Corey Bohan and custody battle over daughter Kirra.

"My little girl is my pride and joy and she literally is like an angel sent from God. I could cry, I love her so much," Audrina says in a confessional…and then cries.

Watch

Audrina Patridge Tells Who's the Troublemaker on Hills Reboot

The tears also flow at the spa with Heidi. "It's been so hard lately," Audrina says. "You get so used to having someone there all the time and then it's just like getting used to being on your own, being a single mom, it's just—it hit me today."

Heidi recognizes what Audrina is going through, and in a confessional says she's all the more thankful for her "awesome marriage that I'm so blessed to have with Spencer."

The whole ordeal with her ex has made Audrina reevaluate things, including the people she wants in her life, like Justin "Bobby" Brescia.

"Whether we've hooked up or dated in the past or not, how he's speaking to me and treating me despite everything, that's where he's really, like, hurting me," Audrina says.

Heidi has some thoughts on the matter. "I think you should tell him how you feel," Heidi tells Audrina.

Click play on the video above to hear more.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Mondays, 10 p.m. on MTV.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Audrina Patridge , The Hills , Heidi Montag , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Reality TV , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Tan France, Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch

Watch Tina Fey and Rachel Dratch Revive Beloved "Mom Jeans" SNL Sketch with Tan France

Jersey Shore cast, MTV

Babies, Break-Ups and The Situation Behind Bars: Why This Season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation Changes Everything

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Star Andrei Is a New Dad...So Is He Working?

Stranger Things, Noah Schnapp

Is Stranger Things' Will Gay? It's Up to "Interpretation"

Real Housewives of New York, RHONY, Reunion

The Real Housewives of New York City Revisits One of the Most "Cringeworthy" Moments Ever

Real Housewives of New York, RHONY, Reunion

Real Housewives of New York Season 11 Reunion Digs Into Luann and Dorinda's Crumbling Friendship

Love Island

Love Island Welcomes 2 New Guys to the Villa and Drama Ensues

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.