Meghan Markle Sent DJ Idris Elba a Playlist for the Royal Wedding

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jul. 12, 2019 7:46 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Like many brides, Meghan Markle had specific music requests for her and Prince Harry's 2018 royal wedding.

Actor Idris Elba, who DJed the reception, told BBC Radio 1Xtra in a recent interview that the Los Angeles actress-turned-Duchess of Sussex sent him a playlist of songs to play. 

One of the tracks she requested: Whitney Houston's 1987 pop hit "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," a popular choice for weddings.

"Did that go off? Mate, a lot of tunes went off. Meghan sent me a playlist," Elba said on the radio show.

And guests apparently enjoyed some rap as well.

"There was some West Coast on it. That's all I'm saying," Elba said.

Watch

Prince Harry Regrets Which Part of the Royal Wedding?

"Dr. Dre?" asked radio host Ace.

"Look, I'm not gonna put the business out like that," Elba said. "It's not fair."

"Meghan had some Tupac...is that what you're telling me?" Ace prodded.

"No, I'm not. I am not saying nothing," Elba said. "No no no, but seriously, ask Meghan and Harry."

Meghan Markle, Idris Elba

Shutterstock, BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

Several months ago, Elba talked about DJing the royal wedding with E! News' Zuri Hall.

"It was amazing to be able to DJ and make them happy," he said. "They had music choices that they wanted to hear and it was incredible, it was great."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Idris Elba , Prince Harry , Royal Wedding , Weddings , Music , Top Stories , Apple News , Royals

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ed Sheeran, Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran Confirms He's Married on New Album No.6 Collaborations Project

Taylor Swift Conspiracy Theories: Scooter Braun Edition

Jennifer Lopez & Ariana Grande Sharing Too Much While on Tour?

Beyonce Knowles, The Lion King Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Only Beyoncé Could Pull Off This Music Video Location

Taylor Swift, Amazon Music Prime Day 2019 Concert

The Internet Thinks Taylor Swift Called Out Scooter Braun During "Shake It Off" Performance

Cardi B, Daughter, Baby, Kulture, Instagram

Cardi B Shares New Song in Honor of Daughter Kulture's 1st Birthday

A$AP Rocky's Sweden Arrest: Everything We Know So Far

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.