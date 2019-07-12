Soccer Star Allie Long's Wedding Ring Stolen in Hotel Burglary

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jul. 12, 2019 6:55 AM

Allie Long

Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

After attending the 2019 ESPYS in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Allie Long returned to her hotel and discovered that her room had been burglarized. 

The midfielder for the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team shared the news via Twitter on Thursday. In her tweet, the star athlete claimed someone had stolen her wedding ring, cash and "the key to my favorite city after just receiving it." The team had received the key to New York earlier on Wednesday following their World Cup win.

Tweeting to the city's mayor Bill de Blasio, Long wrote, "Do you make copies @NYCMayor ? I would love a new one."

The Los Angeles Police Department received a burglary call on Thursday, July 11 around 2:00 p.m. and proceeded to respond. While the LAPD did not name the victims of the burglary, the department's investigation confirmed that a woman and her husband had left the door to their hotel room unlocked to visit another room on Wednesday, July 10 at around 9:00 p.m. They then returned to their room around 10:00 p.m. that evening. On July 11, the two discovered that the ring, cash and key to New York were missing.

Watch

U.S. Women's Soccer Team: Meet the World Cup Finalists

The LAPD told E! News detectives are responding to this as they would any other burglary and are searching for video evidence and fingerprints, as well as following all possible leads.

