The Real Housewives of New York City Revisits One of the Most "Cringeworthy" Moments Ever

There are cringeworthy Real Housewives moments and then there was this moment from The Real Housewives of New York City.

"I've seen a lot of cringeworthy moments on this franchise. The NY Loves Kids event was as cringeworthy as it gets," Andy Cohen told Ramona Singer in the RHONY reunion preview below.

"But it was successful. That was the good news. And the law was passed," Ramona said.

This season on RHONY, Ramona, Sonja Morgan and Dorinda Medley got involved with NY Loves Kids, a charity for sexual assault survivors. At an event, the three bickered while addressing the assembled patrons. Ramona regularly got the head of the organization's name wrong. It seemed incredibly awkward for those in the room and those at home watching.