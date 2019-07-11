2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards Winners: The Complete List

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Jul. 11, 2019 7:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Dwyane Wade

Matt Winkelmeyer/KCASports2019

The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards are bringing together two great things: sports and slime.

Host Michael Strahan truly brought the laughs with an array of championship challenges and funny moments for all to enjoy. There were dance offs, slime pools and obstacle courses galore for athletes to partake in, and that is just the tip of the iceberg. Because songstress Ciara took the stage for a medley of her biggest hits, which had everyone on their feet.

Of course, the award show wouldn't be complete without an inspirational moment or two. Megan Rapinoe took home the Generation Change Award recognizing her passion to create an equal playing field for all people regardless of gender, race or sexuality. The award was presented to Megan by 13-year-old pro soccer player Olivia Moultrie.

And three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wadewas presented with the Legend Award in honor of his achievements and sportsmanship on and off the court. Not only was he gifted a cool trophy, but he also got a healthy serving of gold slime poured on him. 

Watch

Former Nickelodeon Stars Reminisce About Their Shows

FAVORITE MALE ATHLETE

WINNER: Stephen Curry (NBA, Golden State Warriors)

FAVORITE FEMALE ATHLETE

WINNER: Alex Morgan (NWSL, Orlando Pride)

KING OF SWAG

WINNER: Odell Beckham Jr. (NFL, Cleveland Browns)

QUEEN OF SWAG

WINNER: Nikki Bella (WWE)

BEST CANNON

WINNER: Tom Brady (NFL, New England Patriots)

Megan Rapinoe

Matt Winkelmeyer/KCASports2019

BIGGEST POWERHOUSE

WINNER: LeBron James (NBA, Los Angeles Lakers)

CLUTCH PLAYER OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Stephen Curry (NBA, Golden State Warriors)

FAVORITE ACTION SPORTS STAR

WINNER: Chloe Kim (Snowboarder)

FAVORITE BREAKOUT PLAYER

WINNER: Saquon Barkley (NFL, New York Giants)

HANDS OF GOLD

WINNER: Antonio Brown (NFL, Oakland Raiders)

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Future Wilburn

Rich Fury/KCASports2019/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

NEED FOR SPEED

WINNER: Lindsey Vonn (Alpine Ski Racer)

SICKEST MOVES

WINNER: Alex Morgan (NWSL, Orlando Pride)

NOTHING BUT NET

WINNER: Stephen Curry (NBA, Golden State Warriors)

FAVORITE SOCCER STAR

WINNER: Alex Morgan (NWSL, Orlando Pride)

FAVORITE GOLFER

WINNER: Tiger Woods

FAVORITE TENNIS PLAYER

WINNER: Serena Williams

Michael Strahan

Emma McIntyre/KCASports2019/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

FAVORITE BASEBALL PLAYER

WINNER: Aaron Judge (New York Yankees)

FAVORITE BASKETBALL PLAYER

WINNER: Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

FAVORITE FOOTBALL PLAYER

WINNER: Tom Brady (New England Patriots)

FAVORITE HOCKEY PLAYER

WINNER: Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins)

FAVORITE ESPORTS STAR

WINNER: SSSniper Wolf

FAVORITE GYMNAST

WINNER: Simone Biles

MOST VALUABLE MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

WINNER: Giannis Antetokounmpo, 2019 NBA MVP

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Nickelodeon , Awards , Stephen Curry , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Real Housewives of New York, RHONY, Reunion

Real Housewives of New York Season 11 Reunion Digs Into Luann and Dorinda's Crumbling Friendship

Love Island

Love Island Welcomes 2 New Guys to the Villa and Drama Ensues

Taylor Swift Conspiracy Theories: Scooter Braun Edition

Jenelle Evans Faked the Dog Story According to Police

Dorit Kemsley & PK's "RHOBH" Money Troubles Explained

Amanda Seyfried Calls Out Influencer Arielle Charnas

Gabrielle Union, Kaavia James Union Wade, Dwyane Wade, Kids' Choice Sports 2019

Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Is a Total Natural at Her Very First Award Show

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.