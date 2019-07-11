Love Island Welcomes 2 New Guys to the Villa and Drama Ensues

CBS
by Lauren Piester | Thu., Jul. 11, 2019 6:09 PM
CBS
We were missing those accents from the UK version of Love Island, so tonight, the U.S. Love Island obliged.
Two new guys entered the villa in the third episode—Dylan of Currently in San Diego, and Cormac, from Ireland. Cormac's Irish accent immediately drew some attention, and it turns out Cormac's also got his eye on basically all of the women.
Specifically, they're both into Elizabeth, but Elizabeth was quick to turn them down nicely. She likes Zac, and she's cool with that right now, but Alexandra is cool! Cormac didn't seem to pick up on it quite as well as Dylan did.
Dylan then sat down with Alexandra and we all learned that they both use an equal amount of the word "like" and they might actually be perfect for each other.
After everyone had a moment to get to know each other, we learned that viewer votes had sent Alexandra on a date with Dylan and Caro on a date with Cormac, and both dates turned out to be really, really cute.
Then, the guys got to choose their own dates. Dylan chose Mallory—another girl who was clearly not happy in her couple with Weston. Cormac chose Elizabeth, the one girl who really, really is. And that's where tonight's episode left us.
CBS
While it's fun that these episodes are very current, with all the action having basically happened yesterday, it's sort of a bummer to only get to see such a small piece of it at a time, and these hour-long episodes feel very short. We want more! We need more!
One thing we can definitely say is that the narrator, Matthew Hoffman, seems to have really found his groove tonight, and his jokes made us laugh multiple times after a slightly rough start in the first couple of episodes, so what we're saying here is that yes, Love Island USA is good, and we are on board.
Keep up with the entire cast below!
CBS
Age: 26
Location: NYC
Occupation: Night club promoter
He's Irish (unrelated), and is looking for someone outgoing with a bubbly personality and nice eyes
Currently Single
CBS
Age: 25
Location: Long Island but also San Diego
Occuation: Fitness coach
He's got great dance moves, and he's looking for someone athletic who doesn't take themselves seriously.
Currently Single
CBS
Age: 22
Location: Chicago
Occupation: Grocery story cashier
He's looking for someone trustworthy, supportive and goofy.
Celebrity crush: Rachel McAdams
Currently coupled up with Elizabeth
Article continues below
CBS
Age: 25
Location: Dallas
Occupation: Photographer
He's looking for someone with beauty on the inside and out, a great smile is the key to winning him over
Fun fact: He built his own house
Currently coupled up with Mallory
CBS
Age: 29
Location: Miami
Occupation: Model
He can't describe his ideal partner, but maintains he'll know it when he sees her
Celebrity crush: Jennifer Garner
Currently coupled up with Alexandra
CBS
Age: 24
Location: Los Angeles
Occupation: Real estate agent
Friends describe him as the life of the party who gives great advice
Celebrity crush: Amber Rose
Currently coupled up with Alana
Article continues below
CBS
Age: 27
Location: Sacramento, California
Occupation: Model and musician
He's looking for a funny girl
Celebrity crush: Tina Fey
Currently coupled up with Kyra
CBS
Age: 22
Location: Los Angeles
Occupation: Musician
She's looking for someone with a skater, artistic vibe.
Celebrity crush: Johnny Depp
Currently coupled up with Cashel
CBS
Age: 25
Location: Los Angeles
Occupation: Publicist
She's looking for a romantic, compassionate, supportive (and preferably tall) man.
Celebrity crush: Liam Hemsworth
Currently coupled up with Michael
Article continues below
CBS
Age: 21
Location: New Haven, Connecticut
Occupation: College student
She's never had a boyfriend, but she's looking for a funny and goofy guy.
Celebrity crush: Odell Beckham Jr.
Currently coupled up with Yamen
CBS
Age: 25
Location: Vancouver, Washington
Occupation: Analyst for Nike
She's looking for someone who is motivated, independent, fun, wild and spontaneous
Biggest pet peeve in a partner: Loud chewer
Currently coupled up with Weston
CBS
Age: 21
Location: Los Angeles
Occupation: Marketing student
She's looking for a spiritual, loving, friendly, funny and authentic guy
Celebrity crush: The Rock
Currently single
Article continues below
CBS
Age: 24
Location: New York City
Occupation: Advertising executive
Loves: Traveling, mystery movies, beach volleyball and rollerblading
Celebrity crush: Shawn Mendes
Currently coupled up with Zac
Love Island airs weeknights at 8 p.m. on CBS.
Jersey Shore Family Vacation's Angelina Can't Stop Committing Social Faux Pas At Lauren's Wedding Dress Fitting
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?