Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Celebs are starting to arrive at the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards!
The award show, which honors athletes for their incredible work in the sports world over the last year, is taking place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., tonight, and is set to air on Nickelodeon in August. Former NFL star Michael Strahan will take the stage to host the ceremony, which will feature a number of fan favorite athletes.
This year, soccer star Alex Morgan is nominated in the Favorite Female Athlete category alongside snowboarder Chloe Kim, skier Lindsey Vonn, tennis players Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka, as well as Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. Meanwhile, baseball player Bryce Harper, basketball star LeBron James, soccer star Lionel Messi, basketball star Stephen Curry, golf legend Tiger Woods and NFL star Tom Brady are up for Favorite Male Athlete.
As we wait and see who picks up the awards at this year's ceremony, let's check out all of stars arriving to the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards!
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
Ciara, Russell Wilson, Sienna Princess Wilson, Future Zahir Wilburn
Supporting Russell! The NFL star is up for Favorite Football Player at the ceremony.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Rob Gronkowski
The football star is nominated for Favorite Football Player and Biggest Powerhouse.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Gabrielle Union, Kaavia James Union Wade, Dwyane Wade
Too cute! Gabrielle and Kaavia support the basketball star, who is receiving the Legend Award at the ceremony.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Chloe Kim
The snowboarder is nominated for Favorite Action Sports Star and Best Female Athlete at the award show.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev
The cute couple strikes a pose together on the orange carpet. Nikki is up for the Queen of Swag award at the ceremony.
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
Ciara
The "Thinkin Bout You" singer hits the orange carpet in a high-waisted skirt and crop top.
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
Kishele Shipley, Kawhi Leonard, Kaliyah Leonard
Basketball star is up for an award in the Nothing But Net category.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Michael Strahan
The Strahan & Sara star will take the stage to host the award show.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Michael Strahan, Sophia Strahan, Isabella Strahan
Family time! Michael's kids came out to support their dad at the show.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Ben Simmons
The Philadelphia 76ers player arrives to the ceremony in Santa Monica.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Colton Underwood
The Bachelor star and former football player smiles for cameras on the orange carpet.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Laurie Hernandez
The Olympic athlete is nominated for Favorite Gymnast at the award show.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Mikaela Shiffrin
The skier is up for an award in the Need for Speed category.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Kel Mitchell
The All That star hits the orange carpet at the award show.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Trae Young, Timothy Young
The basketball star, who attended the ceremony with his brother Timothy, is up for an award in the Sickest Moves category.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Breanna Stewart
The Seattle Storm athlete is nominated for Favorite Basketball Player.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Lonzo Ball, Zoey Christina Ball
The basketball star holds daughter Zoey on the orange carpet.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Nyjah Huston
The skateboarder is up for Favorite Action Sports Star at the award show.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Zion Williamson
The New Orleans Pelicans player arrives to the ceremony in Santa Monica.
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
Lindsey Vonn
The skier is up for awards in the Best Female Athlete and Need for Speed categories.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Shaun White
The snowboarder smiles for cameras on the orange carpet.
The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards will air on Saturday, Aug. 10.