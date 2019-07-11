The View Gets Lit: Co-Hosts Share Their 2019 Summer Reads

  • By
    &

by Jillian Punwar | Thu., Jul. 11, 2019 2:47 PM

Meghan McCain, The View

ABC/Lou Rocco

Summer is a time to take long weekends, go to the beach and catch up on your reading list!

There is nothing better than a good book, and the ladies of The View gave us some recommendations during their week-long segment "The Ladies Get Lit."

Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar recommended a few of their favorite reads including National Book Award Winner The Friend by Sigmund Nunez, Becoming by Michelle Obama and City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert.

"With all the conversations about sexual consent, it's risen up around the #MeToo movement," Whoopi said about Elizabeth's book, which is one of her favorites. "This author doesn't want us to forget there's also such a thing as female desire, the main character wants to have sex and she's not shy about hunting for it."

If you're searching for a new beach read, take a look below to see what books The View ladies recommend.

Panic Attack: Young Radicals in the Age of Trump by Robby Soave

The book recommended by Meghan McCain profiles young radicals from across the political spectrum to find out why free speech and due process are in so much danger.

Panic Attack: Young Radicals in the Age of Trump, E-Commerce The View books
$19 Amazon $28
$25 Barnes & Noble
Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

Co-host Meghan recommended this book that is at once an exquisite ode to the natural world, a heartbreaking coming-of-age story and a surprising tale of possible murder.

Where the Crawdads Sing, E-Commerce The View books
$16 Amazon $26
$16 Barnes & Noble
The Wedding Gift by Marlen Suyapa Bodden

Co-host Sunny Hostin loves this book, which takes place in Alabama in 1852, about a young girl who is a slave mistress to her half-sister. Both reject their expected roles and revolt against their father's wishes. "The ending is crazy," Sunny said. "I don't think anyone will ever figure out the ending."

E-comm: Book Covers
$19
$18 Amazon $19
$13 Barnes & Noble
The Mueller Report by The Washington Post

"Everyone must read The Mueller Report," Sunny emphasized. Presented by The Washington Post, this book is a report on the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

E-comm: Book Covers
$15
$9 Amazon $10 Barnes & Noble
The Guarded Gate by David Okrent

This book is about a forgotten and dark chapter in American history, including Henry Cabot Lodge and Boston Brahmins' anti-immigrant campaign in 1895. "It's an extraordinary book," Whoopi Goldberg said on the show. "I can't recommend it highly enough."

E-comm: Book Covers - The Guarded Gate
$32
$27 Amazon $32
$22 Barnes & Noble
City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert

Told from the perspective of an older woman, this book looks back on a character's life through sexuality and promiscuity. "This author doesn't want us to forget there's also such a thing as female desire," Whoopi said.

E-comm: Book Covers - City of Girls: A Novel
$28
$17 Amazon $28
$17 Barnes & Noble
The Friend by Sigrid Nunez

A National Book Award Winner, this novel tells the tale of a women who is grieving her best friend's death, while adopting her friend's dog who is also grieving. Together, the two learn about loss and friendship. "It's one of my favorite books, it just moved me," host Whoopi said.

E-comm: Book Covers - The Friend: A Novel
$25
$17 Amazon $25
$23 Barnes & Noble
Becoming by Michelle Obama

Co-host Joy Behar expressed her love for the former first lady's memoir. "I love this book, it's such a warm book," she mentioned. The book follows Michelle's life through her childhood in Chicago, to her years in the White House.

E-comm: Book Covers - Becoming
$33
$18 Amazon $33
$20 Barnes & Noble
Fear: Trump in The White House by Bob Woodward

"You know this is going to be a legitimate book," Joy said the show. "There's no fake news in here." This novel is drawn from famous journalist Woodward's interviews, files and documents relating to Trump's presidency to uncover the true fear that is presented in the White House.

E-comm: Book Covers - Fear: Trump in the White House
$30
$15 Amazon $30
$25 Barnes & Noble

Here's to getting lit!

The View airs weekdays on ABC. Check your local listings online

