How Emma Chamberlain, Kyle Hanagami and More Creators Are Forging Their Own Path on YouTube

VidCon 2019 is well under way!

In celebration of the famous convention, E! News has the scoop on all things YouTube to prepare those who are going to the convention or wish they could be there. Famous content creators like Liza Koshy, Colleen Ballinger and John Green are just a few of the stars who are featured on the impressive attendees list, but what about the newer faces?

Well, they aren't exactly new to the scene—after all, they have amassed millions of followers. But these creators are at the forefront of YouTube's next generation of vloggers. Emma Chamberlain, Kyle Hanagami, and Lauren Riihimaki a.k.a LaurDIY are just a few of the stars that are revolutionizing the way people view the platform.

Gone are the days when YouTube was known solely for music videos and viral moments. Now, these celebrities are creating entire businesses and lifestyles with the content they produce.