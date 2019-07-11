New BH90210 Teaser Features Kissing and Brand New Footage

  By
    &

Lauren Piester | Thu., Jul. 11, 2019 1:06 PM

BH90210 Cast

Fox

Finally, we've got a glimpse of what BH90210 might actually look like. 

A new promo appears to feature some actual footage, and there are a whole bunch of new pics of the actors in character (as themselves), making this odd reunion series just a little bit less of a mystery. 

The promo shows everyone back in the Peach Pit, reminiscing about the good old days. 

"Remember when we used to make out to this song?" Tori Spelling says. 

Tori and Jennie Garth take a plane ride together. Shannen Doherty puts on her sunglasses. Gabrielle Carteris grins will holding up an egg. Just like old times! 

BH90210 Stars Are Still Dealing With Loss of Luke Perry

Watch the new promo below!

In the new photos, which you can see below, the cast reunites at a fan convention celebrating the 30 year reunion of Beverly Hills, 90210 and appear on a panel, during which Ian Ziering promotes his book, "The Holly-Wed Workout: Sweat Together To Get Together."  

Ziering, Spelling, Garth, Carteris, and Doherty star along with Jason Priestley and Brian Austin Green, all as themselves. 

La La Anthony plays Shay, Green's fake wife, while Vanessa Lachey plays Camille, the fake wife of Jason Priestley. Ivan Sergei will play Nate, Tori Spelling's fake husband

The series will find the former stars of the teen soap playing heightened versions of themselves as they try to get a reboot off the ground. 

"Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Shannen, Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it's time to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot up and running," the official Fox description reads. "But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast—whom the whole world watched grow up together—attempts to continue from where they left off?" 

BH90210

Shane Harvey/FOX

Brian Austin Green as Brian Austin Green

BH90210

Shane Harvey/FOX

Ian Ziering as Ian Ziering

BH90210

Shane Harvey/FOX

Jason Priestley as Jason Priestley

BH90210

Shane Harvey/FOX

Jason Priestley as Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green as Brian Austin Green

BH90210

Shane Harvey/FOX

Jennie Garth as Jennie Garth

BH90210

Shane Harvey/FOX

Tori Spelling as Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth as Jennie Garth

BH90210

Shane Harvey/FOX

Jason Priestley as Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering as Ian Ziering, Jennie Garth as Jennie Garth

BH90210

Shane Harvey/FOX

Jennie Garth as Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley as Jason Priestley

BH90210

Shane Harvey/FOX

Jason Priestley as Jason Priestley, Gabrielle Carteris as Gabrielle Carteris, Ian Ziering as Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green as Brian Austin Green, Jennie Garth as Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling as Tori Spelling 

BH90210

Shane Harvey/FOX

Brian Austin Green as Brian Austin Green

BH90210

Shane Harvey/FOX

Brian Austin Green as Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle Carteris as Gabrielle Carteris, Jason Priestley as Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering as Ian Ziering, Jennie Garth as Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling as Tori Spelling

BH90210

Shane Harvey/FOX

Jason Priestley as Jason Priestley, Gabrielle Carteris as Gabrielle Carteris, Ian Ziering as Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green as Brian Austin Green, Jennie Garth as Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling as Tori Spelling

BH90210

Shane Harvey/FOX

Jason Priestley as Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green as Brian Austin Green, Ian Ziering as Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris as Gabrielle Carteris, Tori Spelling as Tori Spelling

The series premieres Wednesday, August 7 at 9 p.m. on Fox.

