New BH90210 Teaser Features Kissing and Brand New Footage

Fox
by Lauren Piester | Thu., Jul. 11, 2019 1:06 PM
Fox
Finally, we've got a glimpse of what BH90210 might actually look like.
A new promo appears to feature some actual footage, and there are a whole bunch of new pics of the actors in character (as themselves), making this odd reunion series just a little bit less of a mystery.
The promo shows everyone back in the Peach Pit, reminiscing about the good old days.
"Remember when we used to make out to this song?" Tori Spelling says.
Tori and Jennie Garth take a plane ride together. Shannen Doherty puts on her sunglasses. Gabrielle Carteris grins will holding up an egg. Just like old times!
Watch the new promo below!
In the new photos, which you can see below, the cast reunites at a fan convention celebrating the 30 year reunion of Beverly Hills, 90210 and appear on a panel, during which Ian Ziering promotes his book, "The Holly-Wed Workout: Sweat Together To Get Together."
Ziering, Spelling, Garth, Carteris, and Doherty star along with Jason Priestley and Brian Austin Green, all as themselves.
La La Anthony plays Shay, Green's fake wife, while Vanessa Lachey plays Camille, the fake wife of Jason Priestley. Ivan Sergei will play Nate, Tori Spelling's fake husband.
The series will find the former stars of the teen soap playing heightened versions of themselves as they try to get a reboot off the ground.
"Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Shannen, Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it's time to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot up and running," the official Fox description reads. "But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast—whom the whole world watched grow up together—attempts to continue from where they left off?"
Shane Harvey/FOX
Brian Austin Green as Brian Austin Green
Shane Harvey/FOX
Ian Ziering as Ian Ziering
Shane Harvey/FOX
Jason Priestley as Jason Priestley
Article continues below
Shane Harvey/FOX
Jason Priestley as Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green as Brian Austin Green
Shane Harvey/FOX
Jennie Garth as Jennie Garth
Shane Harvey/FOX
Tori Spelling as Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth as Jennie Garth
Article continues below
Shane Harvey/FOX
Jason Priestley as Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering as Ian Ziering, Jennie Garth as Jennie Garth
Shane Harvey/FOX
Jennie Garth as Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley as Jason Priestley
Shane Harvey/FOX
Jason Priestley as Jason Priestley, Gabrielle Carteris as Gabrielle Carteris, Ian Ziering as Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green as Brian Austin Green, Jennie Garth as Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling as Tori Spelling
Article continues below
Shane Harvey/FOX
Brian Austin Green as Brian Austin Green
Shane Harvey/FOX
Brian Austin Green as Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle Carteris as Gabrielle Carteris, Jason Priestley as Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering as Ian Ziering, Jennie Garth as Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling as Tori Spelling
Shane Harvey/FOX
Jason Priestley as Jason Priestley, Gabrielle Carteris as Gabrielle Carteris, Ian Ziering as Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green as Brian Austin Green, Jennie Garth as Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling as Tori Spelling
Article continues below
Shane Harvey/FOX
Jason Priestley as Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green as Brian Austin Green, Ian Ziering as Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris as Gabrielle Carteris, Tori Spelling as Tori Spelling
The series premieres Wednesday, August 7 at 9 p.m. on Fox.
Jersey Shore Family Vacation's Angelina Can't Stop Committing Social Faux Pas At Lauren's Wedding Dress Fitting
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?