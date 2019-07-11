Get Off the Sidelines and Cast Your Vote for the Best Dressed Star at the 2019 ESPYS!

The 2019 ESPYS showed that athletes know how to bring their A-game from the field to the red carpet.

Comedian Tracy Morgan hilariously hosted the star-studded award show that brought sport's biggest names together at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, celebrating achievements in everything from Best Team (awarded to the World Cup winning Women's National Soccer Team) to Best Viral Sports Moment.

Stars like Alex Morgan and tennis pro Serena Williams were among those who scooped up an ESPY Award this year, and the stacked list of famous nominees meant nearly every face that's been on a jumbotron was in attendance.

The famous faces didn't stop at the players either, A-listers like Usher and Sandra Bullock presented awards and Tori Kelly performed while the Arthur Ashe Courage Award was handed out.

We were more than happy to sit on the sidelines and watch the celebs trade their uniforms for custom suits and stunning gowns during this year's carpet. Plus, we somehow managed to narrow the best-dressed roster to 10 of our absolute favorites for you to weigh in on, too.