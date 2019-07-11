Cardi B Shares New Song in Honor of Daughter Kulture's 1st Birthday

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jul. 11, 2019 7:30 AM
Surprise!
Cardi B and husband Offset's first child together, daughter Kulture, turned 1 on Wednesday and to celebrate her joy with her fans, the "Money" rapper posted a photo and video montage of the little girl, set to a snippet of a new song. The untitled track samples Eve's 1999 song "Love is Blind."
"Thank you everybody for wishing my sweet baby a Happy Birthday," Cardi wrote on Instagram. "I made this song one day before I turned in my album and Eve gave me the green light for the beat I was so grateful! She a real one !It didn't make it on time tho cause as you can hear I was maaa stuffy with a terrible cold. I couldn't get it right no matter how many times I spit it...Even when we try to mix it u still sound stuffy. I love my baby she changed my life."
The montage shows pics of Kulture in various poses, drinking a bottle, taking naps wit her parents and generally being doted upon by her loved ones.
In the song, Cardi raps about watching her daughter grow, being under media scrutiny and dealing with criticism over her pregnancy. Following the birth of her child, the rapper became even more popular.
"Cardi you're so stupid / You're gonna ruin your career / I know I won't / But if I did, I wouldn't care," she raps.
Instagram / Cardi B
Cardi's post has been viewed more than 8.7 million times.
"I love this song so much," commented Cardi's sister Hennessy Carolina. "Aunties baby is such a blessing I love her so much !!!!! my beautiful baby kulture."
