Cardi B Shares New Song in Honor of Daughter Kulture's 1st Birthday

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jul. 11, 2019 7:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Surprise!

Cardi B and husband Offset's first child together, daughter Kulture, turned 1 on Wednesday and to celebrate her joy with her fans, the "Money" rapper posted a photo and video montage of the little girl, set to a snippet of a new song. The untitled track samples Eve's 1999 song "Love is Blind."

"Thank you everybody for wishing my sweet baby a Happy Birthday," Cardi wrote on Instagram. "I made this song one day before I turned in my album and Eve gave me the green light for the beat I was so grateful! She a real one !It didn't make it on time tho cause as you can hear I was maaa stuffy with a terrible cold. I couldn't get it right no matter how many times I spit it...Even when we try to mix it u still sound stuffy. I love my baby she changed my life."

Watch

Cardi B Drops $100K on a Necklace For Kulture

The montage shows pics of Kulture in various poses, drinking a bottle, taking naps wit her parents and generally being doted upon by her loved ones.

In the song, Cardi raps about watching her daughter grow, being under media scrutiny and dealing with criticism over her pregnancy. Following the birth of her child, the rapper became even more popular.

"Cardi you're so stupid / You're gonna ruin your career / I know I won't / But if I did, I wouldn't care," she raps.

Cardi B, Daughter, Baby, Kulture, Instagram

Instagram / Cardi B

Cardi's post has been viewed more than 8.7 million times.

"I love this song so much," commented Cardi's sister Hennessy Carolina. "Aunties baby is such a blessing I love her so much !!!!! my beautiful baby kulture."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Cardi B , Celeb Kids , Birthdays , Top Stories , Apple News , Music

Trending Stories

Latest News
Miley Cyrus, Elle, August 2019

Miley Cyrus Gets Real About Her "Complex and Modern" Marriage to Liam Hemsworth

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber Claims He's in No Rush to Have Kids After Envisioning "Daddy-Daughter Dates"

Big Little Lies

Big Little Lies' Adam Scott Can't Stop Thinking About His Embarrassing Incident With Reese Witherspoon

Irina Shayk, Harper's Bazaar

Irina Shayk Proves She Hasn't Given Up On Love In First Interview Since Bradley Cooper Split

Seth Rogen, Beyonce

Seth Rogen Says Beyoncé Got a Standing Ovation at The Lion King Premiere for "Just Existing"

E-Comm: Crop Tops

9 Crop Tops You'll Wanna Wear All Summer

2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango, Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Shakes Off Scooter Braun Drama at Amazon Prime Day Concert

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.