Big Little Lies' Adam Scott Can't Stop Thinking About His Embarrassing Incident With Reese Witherspoon

Adam Scott is no stranger to working with big names. He's costarred opposite Amy Poehler, Kristen Bell, Jane Fonda, Jennifer Lopez, Amy Adams…the list goes on. In Big Little Lies, he's surrounded by the likes of Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep. Reese Witherspoon plays his wife! Nothing embarrassing ever happens, right? Wrong.

When asked by Conan O'Brien if he ever gets self-conscious working with the caliber of cast on Big Little Lies, Scott said he does.

"It's hard because everyone in the cast is so incredibly famous and talented, it's crazy…One time with Reese Witherspoon and I were shooting a scene, it was the last scene we had together in season two and it was a scene in a therapists office. In between takes she said something funny," Scott said.