Taylor Swift Shakes Off Scooter Braun Drama at Amazon Prime Day Concert

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Jul. 10, 2019 8:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Taylor Swift

Jun Sato/TAS18/Getty Images

Taylor Swift is shaking off the recent drama with Scooter Braun to deliver the most amazing live concert. 

In honor of Amazon Prime Day, the singer is taking part in a star-studded concert that is streaming live across the globe. Hundreds of thousands of Amazon Prime members tuned in to Prime Video to watch the "Love Story" singer perform her hit songs "You Need to Calm Down" and "ME!" T-Swift and her dancers pranced and sang in shiny purple ensembles.

Dua LipaBecky G and SZA also took to the stage for performances that amped up the crowd ahead of Swift's grand finale. And comedian Jane Lynch was the hostess who had people laughing all night.

Taylor's energetic performance was a positive sign that she is not letting her recent feud with Scooter get to her. In her initial statement on the matter she shared that she was "sad and grossed out" by Braun purchasing her masters. 

Watch

More Bad Blood Between Taylor Swift, Scooter Braun & Justin Bieber

Of course, Braun and her former label owner, Scott Borchetta, have defended their actions. But the 29-year-old artist has plenty of people backing her in this debacle. HalseyCara Delevigne and Brendon Urie have all spoken out to express their support for their famous friend.

And a source previously told E! News, "Taylor doesn't care if she has enemies and if all of Scooter's friends support him. She knows what his intentions are and why he did this. She has her friends who will stand by and support her, too. She feels very strongly about this, and standing up to Scooter."

It's the clear the artist is a force to be reckoned with. On Wednesday, Forbes released it's list of highest-paid entertainers in the world, with Swift earning the top spot. According to the magazine, she earned around $185 million in the past year alone.

No wonder she's so Fearless!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Taylor Swift , Concerts , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Odell Beckham Jr., Gabrielle Union, The ESPYS, Show

ESPYS 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Love Island, Episode 2

Love Island Night 2 Gave Us a New Favorite Couple

Stranger Things Costumes, Season 3

Everything You Need to Know About Stranger Things 3's Colorful Costumes

Ciara, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Best Dressed Stars at the 2019 ESPYs: Lindsey Vonn, Ciara and More

Cardi B Throwing $400K Party for Baby Kulture's 1st Birthday!

"Lion King" Premiere Fashion: Beyonce, Donald Glover & More

A$AP Rocky's Sweden Arrest: Everything We Know So Far

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.