Love Island Night 2 Gave Us a New Favorite Couple

Two nights in and much has already changed on Love Island.

We're still just as invested as we were after one episode, but our attentions have shifted over to what might be an early favorite couple: Zac and Elizabeth.

There was a concern there for a second when, during a classic Love Island "kiss the person whose dirty secret you think this is" game, Elizabeth learned that Zac once left a girl in his bed to go hook up with his ex. She panicked about this since she'd been abandoned in bed before, but he explained that this was long ago in his past, and he learned not to be such a bad person from that experience, and now he and Elizabeth like totally have a really easy time talking to each other and they totally vibe and the only thing Zac wishes is that Elizabeth were a snuggler.

And now we're like, kinda obsessed with them.