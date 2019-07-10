Love Island Night 2 Gave Us a New Favorite Couple

CBS
by Lauren Piester | Wed., Jul. 10, 2019 6:45 PM
CBS
Two nights in and much has already changed on Love Island.
We're still just as invested as we were after one episode, but our attentions have shifted over to what might be an early favorite couple: Zac and Elizabeth.
There was a concern there for a second when, during a classic Love Island "kiss the person whose dirty secret you think this is" game, Elizabeth learned that Zac once left a girl in his bed to go hook up with his ex. She panicked about this since she'd been abandoned in bed before, but he explained that this was long ago in his past, and he learned not to be such a bad person from that experience, and now he and Elizabeth like totally have a really easy time talking to each other and they totally vibe and the only thing Zac wishes is that Elizabeth were a snuggler.
And now we're like, kinda obsessed with them.
The reveal of last night's cliffhanger was both exactly and not exactly as dramatic as we guessed it would be. Kyra chose Cashel, but Caro wasn't quite as bothered as we thought she might be. She wasn't thrilled, but as everyone kept trying to remember, it has been two days, and she's got options.
Meanwhile, Cashel and Kyra shared some kisses in their shared bed.
Caro then turned her attention to Michael, who seemed kind of into her back even if he's a little scared of her spunk and her sass. Whatever happens, every guy will need to find somebody before the next recoupling or they'll be dumped from the island!
CBS
That will be made easier thanks to the addition of two new guys: Dylan, a 25 year-old Long Island fitness coach who loves to laugh, and Cormac, a 26 year-old NYC night club promoter who thinks he's got a degree in women. One of those guys sounds better than the other and we'll let you guess which one we're talking about.
Unfortunately for Mallory, neither one of them is John Mayer, but we've got hopes that she'll find her skinny musician Prince Charming someday. Here's the full cast and their partners so far:
CBS
Age: 22
Location: Chicago
Occupation: Grocery story cashier
He's looking for someone trustworthy, supportive and goofy.
Celebrity crush: Rachel McAdams
Currently coupled up with Elizabeth
CBS
Age: 25
Location: Dallas
Occupation: Photographer
He's looking for someone with beauty on the inside and out, a great smile is the key to winning him over
Fun fact: He built his own house
Currently coupled up with Mallory
CBS
Age: 29
Location: Miami
Occupation: Model
He can't describe his ideal partner, but maintains he'll know it when he sees her
Celebrity crush: Jennifer Garner
Currently coupled up with Alexandra
Article continues below
CBS
Age: 24
Location: Los Angeles
Occupation: Real estate agent
Friends describe him as the life of the party who gives great advice
Celebrity crush: Amber Rose
Currently coupled up with Alana
CBS
Age: 27
Location: Sacramento, California
Occupation: Model and musician
He's looking for a funny girl
Celebrity crush: Tina Fey
Currently coupled up with Kyra
CBS
Age: 22
Location: Los Angeles
Occupation: Musician
She's looking for someone with a skater, artistic vibe.
Celebrity crush: Johnny Depp
Currently coupled up with Cashel
Article continues below
CBS
Age: 25
Location: Los Angeles
Occupation: Publicist
She's looking for a romantic, compassionate, supportive (and preferably tall) man.
Celebrity crush: Liam Hemsworth
Currently coupled up with Michael
CBS
Age: 21
Location: New Haven, Connecticut
Occupation: College student
She's never had a boyfriend, but she's looking for a funny and goofy guy.
Celebrity crush: Odell Beckham Jr.
Currently coupled up with Yamen
CBS
Age: 25
Location: Vancouver, Washington
Occupation: Analyst for Nike
She's looking for someone who is motivated, independent, fun, wild and spontaneous
Biggest pet peeve in a partner: Loud chewer
Currently coupled up with Weston
Article continues below
CBS
Age: 21
Location: Los Angeles
Occupation: Marketing student
She's looking for a spiritual, loving, friendly, funny and authentic guy
Celebrity crush: The Rock
Currently single
CBS
Age: 24
Location: New York City
Occupation: Advertising executive
Loves: Traveling, mystery movies, beach volleyball and rollerblading
Celebrity crush: Shawn Mendes
Currently coupled up with Zac
Love Island airs weeknights at 8 p.m. on CBS.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?