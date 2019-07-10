Everything You Need to Know About Stranger Things 3's Colorful Costumes

Raise your hand if you're now working on adding some new '80s prints into your daily life.

Stranger Things 3 had a lot going on at almost all times, but at moments, we could focus on nothing but the outfits. Those bright colors and bold prints and short shorts and even those sailor hats both perfectly fit in with the scenery and stood out in kind of a perfect way, like this was the ultimate nostalgic summer wardrobe.

We were so obsessed with the costumes that we have, no joke, bought the Hot Topic version of Hopper's shirt for our very own selves. We also got the costume designer, Amy Parris, on the phone, mostly so we could find out how we could get our hands on things like Hopper's shirt, but also so we could find out exactly what went into crafting this bright, beautiful rainbow of summery fits.