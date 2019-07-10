ESPYS 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

by Jillian Punwar & Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jul. 10, 2019 3:34 PM

Nastia Liukin, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The time we've all been waiting for is finally here!

The 2019 ESPYS are finally here and we're celebrating outstanding professional and amateur athletes in a wide variety of sports.

Comedian Tracy Morgan will be hosting the 27th annual event, which will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Nominees this year include Serena Williams, Tiger Woods, Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles among many others.

In fact, Serena is nominated for Best Female Tennis Player while Tiger is nominated for Best Male Golfer.

In addition, singer Tori Kelly will take the stage to perform "In Times Like These" during the live telecast.

However, before Tracy and a star-studded list of presenters give out awards, all eyes will be on the red carpet as we watch Hollywood's hottest stars show off their best fashion statements.

Check out the best red carpet looks in the gallery below.

Nastia Liukin, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Nastia Liukin

Olympic Gold Medalist in Raisa Vanessa

Dwight Howard, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Dwight Howard

Memphis Grizzlies 

Katie Austin, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Katie Austin

Austin Active Founder

Julia Landauer, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Julia Landauer

Stock Car Racing Driver

Scott Dixon, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Scott Dixon

Racing Driver 

Colleen Quigley, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Colleen Quigley

Runner 

Katelyn Ohashi, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Katelyn Ohashi

Gymnast 

Jake Olson, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Jake Olson

University of Southern California Football

Rob Mendez, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Rob Mendez

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance Recipient 

Tom Schaar, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Tom Schaar

Skateboarder

Trae Young, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Trae Young

Atlanta Hawks 

Landry Shamet, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Landry Shamet

Los Angeles Clippers 

Paige Spiranac, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Paige Spiranac

Professional Golfer

Tyron Woodley, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Tyron Woodley

Professional Mixed Martial Artist 

Kesha Smith, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Kesha Smith

    

Sabrina Greenlee, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Sabrina Greenlee

      

Lauren Zima, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Lauren Zima

Red Carpet Reporter 

Kirstie Ennis, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Kirstie Ennis

     

Katie Nolan, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Katie Nolan

ESPN Host 

Taylor Bisciotti, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Taylor Bisciotti

NFL Network

Cathy Kelley, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Cathy Kelley

Reporter in BronxandBanco

Don't miss the 2019 ESPYS airing tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.