Kim Kardashian's Latest Photo of 2-Month-Old Psalm West Is His Sweetest Yet

Kim Kardashian has shared an adorable new photo of son Psalm West.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who welcomed her fourth child with husband Kanye West via a surrogate in early May, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a cute picture of her 2-month-old baby boy. In the social media snap, Psalm can be seen smiling for the camera.

"I meannnnn my baby Psalm is so sweet!!!" Kim captioned the Instagram post.

In response to the picture, which received over a million likes in 30 minutes, Kourtney Kardashian commented, "Little tiny goose bunny."

Kendall Jenner also commented on her sister's post, writing, "what it do babbbyyyyyy."